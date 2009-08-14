The luxury superyachts on display include the 1990 Broward motor yacht Java; the 1971 Feadship Calypso; and the 2007 Hargrave Goose Bumps.

Another two yachts will join The Sacks Group exclusive display but are yet to be announced.

The 36.9 metre Broward motor yacht Java makes its third appearance at the Show and will act as the Hospitality Yacht for both Sacks and Elite Traveler magazine for the duration.

Java is available for both sale and luxury charter and if not sold during the Boat Show, The Sacks Group Managing Director Bruce Schattenburg said she will be auctioned on November 1 and brokers were welcome to attend.

The second motor yacht, 30.8 metre Calypso, has been described as a “show-stopper” by The Sacks Group President Jennifer M. Saia. She was extensively refit in 1994 and is currently offered for sale by Bruce Schattenburg.

The smallest of the yachts on display is the 23.9 metre Goose Bumps, sleeping eight guests in four en suite staterooms. She is offered for sale by broker Gibbs Lukoskie.

Besides viewing these luxury super yachts, interested clients at The Sacks Group display are being offered a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

The “Tour the Show with a Pro” program leads them on an insider’s view of the Boat Show starting from the A -Dock/Dock-1 location at Las Olas Marina.

Saia said the Sacks team knew their way around the show better than any others.

“Whether a client is looking for the perfect yacht for a fabulous charter vacation or an exceptional brokerage yacht value, we can help them find it,” she said.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and aim to cater to the four yachting pillars of New Construction, Yacht Brokerage, Charter Marketing, and Luxury Yacht Vacations. The company is best known for its exclusive Try Before You Buy Program; allowing clients to experience first-hand the size and type of yacht they are interested in prior to purchase.