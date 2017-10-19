Standing at 107m, the first of the superyacht fleet built at Kleven was launched into the depths of the Ulsteinvik yard. Designed by ship-design company Marin Teknikk and in cooperation with Kyle Dick of New Zealand based Oscar Mike Naval Architects, her pedigree boasts a global selection of expertise, birthed in a part of the world synonymous with this type of yacht.

But delve inside the harsh outer-shell with ice classification, tough sea-legs and impressive range, and Ulysses does have a softer side. Her 2230 square meters of space boast room for up to 30 guests in 15 cabins and a doting crew of 42, ensuring the new buyer of Ulysses can enjoy expeditions to even the most remote locations without feeling alone.

Encased in her strong masculine exterior H2 Yacht Design have worked their interior magic on what can only be described as a Winter Wonderland appeal. Sweeping silvers and icy blues line Ulysess with a cloud-like feel, while velvety-plush textures balance our her slick modernity with a homely charm.

A home from home on the water embellished light fixtures and glassy installations fall from the ceiling forming a perfectly elegant antithesis to the harsh exterior environments this Kleven giant is built to roam.



Following a recent upgrade this summer in La Rochelle, and jointly listed for sale with both Burgess and Fraser Yachts, who confirmed the sale to Superyachts.com but were able to pass comment. Designed to enjoy the most extreme life at sea, we wish her new owners all the best for their first winter season on board.