This year’s four-day event marks the boat Show’s 22nd anniversary. Over 400 exhibitors showcase power and sail boats and a variety of marine products and services. Visitors and exhibitors travel from wide-ranging countries, including India, Taiwan, China, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, the US, New Zealand, Spain and the Philippines.

Sunseeker Australia will be releasing three yachts in an Australian launch at Sanctuary Cove, with the Sunseeker 80, 86 and a 30m Sunseeker yacht. Also attending the show, will be UK-based Princess Yachts and the Turkish luxury motor yacht company Vicem Yachts - another Australian first. New Zealand-based Yard 37 will also be attending the show. The New Zealand-based company's development 'Yard 37', situated in the "dual-harboured playground of Auckland" is a dedicated hub for the construction and refit of superyachts.

“We have close to 340 confirmed exhibitors with further bookings coming in daily,” said Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show General Manager, Barry Jenkins. “Our three large pavilions are almost fully booked and the hardstand display space has been snapped up,” added Mr Jenkins.

“Many exhibitors see Sanctuary Cove as crucial in reaching important international and Australian industry markets and consumers. Overall there is an underlying confidence surfacing within the industry and it appears that the marine sector is rebuilding itself from the gloom of late 2008 ,” said Mr Jenkins.