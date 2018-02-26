“Sardinia is one of the most charming places on earth” shares Luce Di Lella, Marketing Manager of Flying Charter. Idyllic for alternating between sparse coves and sandy stretches, the island cradles more than 25% of the Italian coastline, with a number of secret privés that offer the ultimate Mediterranean charter. “It is definitely considered one of the best places to be explored on a luxury yacht” continues Luce. “The following experiences should definitely be on your bucket list (...trust me, I was lucky enough to test them all!”)

Inviting 8 guests to traverse the emerald waters of Italy in style, the bespoke Dominator 780 is perfectly crafted with you in mind. Yet, even with the perfect charter vessel, when discovering the ancient allure of the region; cobbled streets, bustling piazzas and an eclectic food scene, the first hurdle is knowing where to start.

“Enchanting trekking trails, endless beaches, tiny rural villages and jet-set boutiques and clubs, these coexist here in perfect harmony” shares Luce. Giving us just the clue. “Snorkeling in La Maddalena archipelago is very famous for its stunning waters but this tiny group of islands and islets is truly out of this world”, and with the vessel kitted with snorkelling equipment, SUP’s and inflatable toys, there’s no better way to explore each shore a jewel in its own right.

The one of a kind “Spiaggia Rosa” is particularly worth discovering; a pink beach that explodes in technicolour. It seems there is no better first glance of the sun-bleached coasts of Sardinia than on board superyacht Sascha, inviting the lush island landscape in through her panoramic quarters.

Yet, beyond the feast of the eyes, Italy can be as much tasted as seen. The region invites the palette to immerse into the gastronomical delights (and secret spots of the region) with local delicacies, bucket-list members in themselves. Luce shares; “The local food and wine is the perfect excuse to overindulge in Cannonau (the traditional red wine), malloreddus, porceddu, culurgiones……” It is the delicacies of local farms like “La Sasima” that steal the spotlight, opening the doors of their kitchens, and their candlelit courtyard, for dining under a sky spilled with stars.

Truly Italian, the vessel Invites you also for a life lived best al fresco. Sasha’s aft deck space, idyllic for immersing into nature, marks the perfect spot for light lunches, or simply an aperitivo just before reaching the glitzy shopping shores of the island. However, if you’re looking to trade the rustic allure of Sardinia’s eateries for the best seat in the house, opt for Sascha’s spacious flybridge. With a table for 8, no reservation needed, you and your guests can enjoy the fully-decked wet bar too, with almost every reason to stay on board to soak up the sun-stricken destination of Sardinia.

For that golden hour charter moment? “Phi Beach at sunset is definitely the place to be” shares Luce. “Nestled among a tiny beach and the ruins of an ancient fort is Phi Beach, which has the most amazing view of the sun setting straight into a deep blue sea; and, best of the best, they have a dedicated tender service to pick you up straight from your yacht!”

In Sardinia the world feels entirely yours, with this glitzy slice of the Mediterranean-very much always having been on the charter scene-officially going nowhere.

The amazing M/Y Sascha is available for charter with Flying Charter for the Summer Season in Sardinia and Corsica.