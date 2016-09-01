Running from the 2nd to the 4th of September, this stripped back showcase is a call to the golden era of yacht exhibits; where brokers can learn more about the waters of Montenegro and take a closer look at the yachts that operate within them.

In a recent announcement, Fiona Maureso, Charter Director of Northrop & Johnson and President of MYBA stated that “The MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show is a unique combination. It is foremost a sales and charter show but at the same time it provides an excellent opportunity for brokers to discover a destination that they may not yet be familiar with."

"Being a Pop-Up, it is also less formal and the atmosphere always remains relaxed within the marina village. With a yacht club, restaurants and bars, high end shopping and a five-star hotel, there is no end to the attractions to be found. And that is even before one explores the stunning surrounding areas.”

The above video is a fantastic example of what those arriving in Montenegro next week can expect; however, organisers are already looking to overshadow year one with the upcoming second edition.

With over 90 brokers registered to attend and over 20 yachts on display ranging from the 50 metre mark and down, this exhibition reflects the growing popularity of the area itself with more and more charter guests and owners taking to the waters in search of escape.

“From a sales perspective,” explains Y.CO broker Max Bulley when offering a broker perspective to Superyachts.com earlier this month, “this is a great opportunity to test the temperature of the current market here as well as to connect and reconnect with Clients and industry professionals. Now in its second year, the 2016 event will further to establish the show and I look forward to seeing how it evolves.”

This is the only B2B even of its kind, taking the informal nature of the Pop-Up and marrying effortlessly to the superyacht community in one of the most beautiful, and upcoming areas, of the world.

Watch the above video in full for a comprehensive insight into last year’s show, or catch up with the broker perspective mentioned above by clicking here for views and expectations across the community.

Superyachts.com will be at the MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show in Porto Montenegro and greatly looks forward to bringing you updates and insights, when and where we can.

