Although the yacht takes design elements from the Selene 92, of which the first models are now under construction, the 39m Selene 128 is a true tri-deck displacement motor yacht with a sundeck acting as a luxurious fourth deck.

She has a modern exterior design with a rather sharp angled bow which offsets her round edges and flowing lines to add extra elegance and sleekness. Built in high-quality GRP, the new Selene 128 will be the longest yacht in the range of new Selene yachts.

The spacious main salon is located on the main deck and is directly connected to the aft deck where an elegant round dining table provides space for 12 guests.

The full-beam owner’s cabin, which is located in the front-part of the main deck, holds a bath, a large shower area and a fantastic view over the water through several large windows.

The aim of the Selene concept is simple – to arrive at your destination safely, efficiently and in style.