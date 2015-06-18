Inaugurated in 2004 as a family gathering for owners and friends, the Perini Navi Cup has become one of the highlights of the international regatta calendar which includes many successful events, but the Perini Navi Cup maintains its uniqueness as an extraordinary gathering of a fleet of vessels specific to one builder only.

For a few intense days, approximately 15 Perini Navi yachts will challenge each other in the emerald waters of North-East Sardinia following the new ORC SY handicapping Rule with a full race program organized by the YCCS international race committee. The on-the-water action will be accompanied by a glamorous post race program of events. The unique combination of competitive racing, social activities and a true sense of “family” is the secret formula of the Perini Navi Cup.

The pre-registrations include the latest launches, such as the super sloop Perseus^3 and the ketch Seahawk representing the newly developed 60m series that will face their elder sisters such as: Aquarius (46m ketch) - Bayesian (the 56m sloop formerly known as Salute) - Clan VIII (45 m sloop) - Elettra (25m sloop) - Ellen (40m ketch) - Jasali II (52 m ketch) - P2 (38m sloop) - Rosehearty (56m ketch) - Spirit of the C’s (the 64m ketch formerly Felicita West) - Squall (52 m sloop) - Xnoi (30m sloop).

Finally, Perini Navi’s 88 metre clipper The Maltese Falcon - the most iconic sailing yacht in the world - will participate with a Chinese Charterer eager to attend this event.

Partners of this edition include Rolex as official timekeeper; the revered Italian jewel creator Vhernier; Axa Yachting Solutions in its third event sponsorship; Marchesi Antinori representing the Italian world excellence of winemaking; Audi as automotive partner and Rybovich as Perini Navi’s consolidated American partner in Yacht Service and Refit.

Furthermore, Fabio and Milena Perini will be proudly introducing a charity project with participants developed by the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) - created by friends of Perini, Andrea and Veronica Bocelli - which provides full medical care for over 1000 children in Haiti.

Superyachts.com will be bringing you all the updates on the run up to the Perini Navi Cup as well as delivering up-to-the-minute video content of the races themselves, be sure to stay tuned.