An ideal home port for Winter berths and surrounded by idyllic coastal areas and islands for the Summer months - not to mention shipyard facilities for updates and repairs - Port Denia is a Spanish destination which offers owners everything from lifestyle to state-of-the-art facilities.

Superyachts up to 130 metres can berth in Port Denia, making it part of the world’s list of largest capacity marinas. Aside from the global positioning, the culture of the traditional, lively and yet historic Spanish town is busy enough for crew and guests while offering the quiet sophistication of the Spanish old town style and 25km of blue flag beaches.

Port Denia is also located just 45 miles from Formentera and Ibiza, perfect for a few days trip to some of the most sought after lifestyle nightspots in the world. Closing the connection, the owner of Port Denia is in fact the owner of the Palladium Hotel Group, based in Ibiza and famed for huge concerts, parties and VIP treatment.

Strategically placed for the ideal start or finishing phases of a Caribbean crossing, the facilities and shipyard offers both mooring and repairs, while all on-shore amenities cover the full spectrum of needs for large yachts as well as the owners and guests travelling to and from the passerelle from anywhere in the world.

The facilities themselves feature two haul-out slipways available for superyachts up to 1200GT, which is a relief for Captains of larger yachts looking to plan ahead. While yachts of 70 metres may be too heavy, most of the spectrum of services offered by the Port Denia shipyard can be taken to the yacht on the water.

Once on the docks of Port Denia, the restaurants - particularly the famed Quique Dacosta with two Michelin Stars - bars, shops, views, golf courses, water sports and adventure sports like kitesurfing and windsurfing provide the attractions for the up and coming destination.

Surrounding locations such as Valencia, Alicante, Altea, Calpe, Ibiza and Formentera enhance the position of Port Denia, but the marina and facilities itself provide a central hub for yacht owners cruising the waters of Spain.