Turquoise 77m

One of our more in-depth project insights of recent years, the 77-metre Turquoise superyacht designed in full by H2 Yacht Design is set to create an exciting new benchmark for the Turkish shipyard following the runaway success of their latest launch Razan. With subtle notes of Turquoise history imbued into the design language, this is one of the number one superyacht construction projects to watch this year.

CRN 137

Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, this Italian-built superyacht is an exciting new project and stretched across 62-metres of style teased in 2017. A nascent project in situ at the CRN shipyard, the vertical bow works with lines ‘shaped by the wind’ to create another incredible addition to the Italian craftsmen’s fleet.

Columbus 80

With a hull and superstructure now joined together, the looming form of the Columbus 80 is a reminder of the potential behind the new ISA Yachts and Columbus combination. 80-metres of intrigue, the 2018-delivery boasts two garages, helipad, sauna, gym and cinema, alongside a wealth of design elements which will make this launch something to look forward to next year.

Utopia IV

This brand-new project is a 63-metre sleek and sporty superyacht which reflects the evolution of the Rossinavi brand perfectly. Following our interview with Owner J.R. Ridinger, we discovered the story that brought Utopia 4 to the drawing boards of Enrico Gobbi and the Team For Design studio who matched style with capability on this exciting 2018 listed launch.

Silver Square

Set for launch this year, the 85-metre Silver Square is a callback to the glory days of Silver Fast and Silver Zwei; the world’s most distinctive all-aluminium high-speed yachts with style and sportiness in droves. In construction at the Silver Yachts shipyard in Australia, this is the seconded scheduled Silver launch this year and an exciting new addition to the global superyacht fleet.

Silver Loft

A more rugged and world-ready style of superyacht by Espen Oeino, Silver Loft was originally predicted to arrive into the waters of 2017; however is yet to emerge from the yard, placing her in the sights of this year. Another 85-metre entrant into the global fleet, this is a totally new take on the explorer market and a genuinely unique design to behold.

Spectre

The latest in a long line of successfully crafted superyachts for a prolific owner, Spectre is the eighth instalment of Bond-inspired marvels to hit the water from Benetti in 30 years. Spectre, designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta with Naval Architecture by Mulder, is due for launch this year and measure 69.30-metres of sleek, organic style and unparalleled experience in its very DNA.

Cecilia

Following on from Bartali, Cecilia is the next instalment in the WIDER Yachts portfolio and scheduled to launch in 2018; bringing the unique approach to design and technology the Italian yard is now widely known for. The innovations of the WIDER 150 will naturally be enhanced onboard, and offer up even more space for immaculate attention to detail and innovation for ease of life on board.

K42

The K Series is currently underway across Italy, offering a new access to exploration style and adventure cruising. The K42 is set to launch in 2018 from the CdM shipyard and bring the long-distance expertise of the yard to a project conceptualised by both Studio Sculli and Floating Life.

This is just a handful of the projects set to emerge over 2018, and while we begin to look into our next edition of new project launches, we’d love to hear your thoughts and insights on projects launching this year across the superyacht spectrum. Get in touch with us on [email protected] to share your views, thoughts and updates with the team.