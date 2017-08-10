Elsea

CCN’s latest sleek and sporty launch is Elsea, a 49.90-metre Italian icon thanks to the stability and stylings of Andrea Bacigalupo as well as the interior decor of Studio Vafiadis. Launched in 2017, Elsea can reach 30 knots in comfort while impressing onlookers across marinas in the Mediterranean.

Andiamo

Baglietto’s latest delivery will be on display across the Mediterranean in September, offering a first-hand look at undeniable Italian style and flawless engineering. Francesco Paszkowski worked together with the Casprini interior design studio to create an entire lifestyle, from first impressions from the tender, to cruising on board; nothing is left to the imagination. A brand-new delivery, the 48-metre Andiamo is a must for those looking for Italian pedigree from an historic, and iconic, yacht builder.

Razan

This 47-metre Razan is the first launch to represent the new era of the Turquoise Yachts shipyard. An simple, elegant, yet simultaneously sharp profile with H2 Yacht Design signatures, Razan is one of the key launches of the year and one of the leading superyachts on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year. A must-see for style and insight into the latest innovations in lifestyle underway in Turkey.

Benetti 140 Crystal

Joining the Vivace 125, the Benetti 140 Crystal will be showcasing the finest of Benetti’s cruising capabilities with over 42-metres of elegance. Providing ample space for ideal entertainment and family-centred vacations, the Crystal 140 features an emphasis on sun deck, foredeck lounging and al-fresco dining.

Mangusta Oceano

The 42-metre steel superyacht that recently entered into the waters of Pisa last year is the long range Oceano 42. The second in the exciting new Mangusta series, the Oceano is now known for its elegant Alberto Mancini lines and outstanding stability, both underway and at anchor; something to see for those who want to entertain, and impress, in total comfort.