Indian Empress

There aren’t many yachts on the water as regal as Indian Empress. Way ahead of her time when she emerged in 2000 - thanks to comprehensive design by A Group - this Oceanco-built superyacht was completely updated in 2015 during a major refit. The largest on display with Burgess at 95-metres (311'6"ft), Indian Empress is leading a fleet of over 50 superyachts on display.

Nero

Classically styled, elegant and a picture of sophistication, Nero is the epitome of effortless cool and a 90-metre (295’ft) crowning jewel in the MYBA Barcelona fleet. With Corsair style and an 'in crowd' interior by Neil Taylor, this is a must-see for both broker and charter guest alike.

Axioma

The 72-metre (236'ft) Dunya-built superyacht Axioma was introduced into the water in 2013, and marked a significant moment for the shipyard currently working on her sistership. On the docks with YPI, the superyacht seemingly built for charter was designed by Sterling Scott and features a wide-open interior, spacious layout and stately style by Alberto Pinto.

Joy

Feadship launched the 70-metre (229’7”ft) Joy in 2016 to high-acclaim, featuring the first exterior style by Bannenberg & Rowell. The modern, clean and cutting exterior profile not only creates a unique member of the famed Feadship fleet, but gives way to a stunning Studio Indigo interior; a must-see at the show.

Icon

Designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Icon came to the fore in 2010 and offers charter guests a simple, stripped back interior with ample space on board for 12 guests and an incredible 20 crew. Measuring 62.50-metres (205 ft), the Dutch-built superyacht is immediately recognisable for its black-hull, but only its previous charter guests could illustrate the lifestyle on board.

Double Down

Available through TWW Yachts, the 65-metre (213’9”ft) Double Down was brought to the water by Codecasa in 2010 and updated in 2016. With space on board for an impressive 19 guests, the sophisticated, rich and welcoming interior design by Della Role Design creates a home on board and adds character to a superyacht set to showcase in a city of outstanding vessels.

These outstanding vessels are just some of the large yachts on display in the heart of Barcelona this April. We look forward to bringing you more on each yacht on display on the run up to the first of an exciting new tradition.