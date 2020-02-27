Dubai Harbour is not scheduled to fully open until October this year, but visitors of the Show will be treated to a preview of the cosmopolitan lifestyle and unprecedented facilities offered by the new development. When opened, the Harbour will become the largest marina in MENA, boasting over 1,100 total berths of up to 160m in length. Located at the intersection of BlueWaters and Palm Jumeirah, two landmarks already among the hotspots for UHNWIs, the new Dubai Harbour expects to stimulate a 100% increase in marine tourism for Dubai.

The variety of entertainment at DIBS this year will be unlike anything seen at the Show before, with everything from an Acrobatic Slam Dunk Team to the hottest international street art talent. Sea toys, expert talks and exhibitions will add to the yachting experience, the peak of which will be the exhibitions of the superyachts we have selected below.

AMADEA – 106m Lurssen

Amadea will become the largest vessel to have ever appeared at the Dubai International Boat Show, providing an important spectacle to kickstart life at the new Dubai Harbour.

Amadea was only delivered in 2017 by German shipbuilding giant Lurssen, but she has quickly established her place among the most revered superyachts in the world. Prospective new owners of the yacht will be reassured by the fact that there are two renowned names attached to Amadea’s design in Espen Oeino and Francois Zuretti.

There are so many treasures to be uncovered throughout Amadea’s six decks, and you can read more about Amadea’s features here. The 106-metre superyacht will be available to view exclusively through Imperial. Julia Stewart, Imperial Director, has shared her enthusiasm about Amadea’s visit to DIBS. “Being available in the Middle East for a selected clientele of connoisseurs,” said Stewart, “and being among the first to explore the region with a vessel of this size available for sale represent a fantastic opportunity for our company.”

Adastra – 42.5m McConaghy

Undoubtedly one of the most unique and truly iconic designs on the waters, Adastra will draw a lot of attention when she appears at the Dubai Harbour this year.

The cutting-edge trimaran set fire to the design rulebook when she was delivered in 2012 by McConaghy in China. The pinnacle of custom creation, Adastra is also well-endowed to service the modern superyacht owner. She is built as an efficient and explorer-capable yacht which is capable of crossing the Atlantic twice before needing to refuel. Much of her stability and performance is owed to the carbon fibre and Nomex honeycomb core used in the superstructure and deck. As such, Adastra weighs only 49 tonnes, a remarkable engineering coup for a superyacht of her category.

Her 16-metre beam means there is plenty of room for entertainment in the light and spacious interiors. The foredeck boasts a large sunbathing area while an innovative fold out garage door transforms into a diving platform.

Majesty 120 – 37m Gulf Craft

The recently launched Majesty 120 will make her world premiere at DIBS this year, having embarked on her maiden voyage this February.

An exhibition of luxury made closer to home, Gulf Craft will be proud to present a superyacht that not only did they build, but also pen the naval architecture and exterior design. The 37m tri-deck has been hailed as a milestone for the Emirates builder, and her smart configuration and features will appeal to both local and international clients.

Angular lines on the exterior profile are complimented by contemporary styling, while the onboard equipment is fully electric-powered, providing guests with a noise-free environment to make the most of the onboard luxury. Majesty 120’s interiors are the work of Cristiano Gatto, a familiar name for Pershing with the Italian having also designed the interiors of Majesty 140 and Majesty 175.

8X – 25.55m Pershing

Heralding the ‘Carbon Fibre Revolution’ is Pershing Yachts’ 25.55m 8X, a superyacht blessed with speed in abundance. A lightweight, fast and high-performance vessel, the 8X boasts unmistakable Pershing style. At the forefront of the Italian brand’s X Generation of yachts, she reaches top speeds of up to 45 knots and cruises at 38 knots. For a yacht of her category, it may be of a surprise to find how many open social spaces she offers her guests. There are plenty of opportunities to bask under the sun at both the stern and bow, whilst 360-degree panoramic views ensure that none of the adventure is missed when lounging comfortably on the exquisite main deck.