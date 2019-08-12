Held between Vieux Port and Port Canto, the Cannes Yachting Festival is renowned for presenting some of the most exquisite superyachts available on the charter and brokerage markets, as well as premiering exciting new additions to the global fleet.

Among the headline yachts on show is the 50-metre Benetti-built motor yacht Blue Night, which will be exhibited by Burgess. Completed in 2000, Blue Night became the fifth in Benetti’s Golden Bay series and can accommodate 14 guests in 6 cabins throughout Stefano Natucci’s timeless design.

IYC will be heading to Cannes with a fleet that includes Biglin Yachts’ M/Y Lilium along with Overmarine’s 50 metre Samhan. These two magnificent superyachts are currently listed on the brokerage market with IYC, and will no doubt draw a lot of attention during the Cannes show.

The second of Overmarine’s Mangusta 165 line, Samhan boasts a contemporary flair and luxurious abodes for up to 10 guests. Both her interior and exterior design are the work of Stefano Righini, and impressively Samhan can reach a maximum speed of 40 knots with a cruising speed of 30, all while being able to access almost every anchorage thanks to her shallow draft.

Lilium is the second yacht in Turkish builder Biglin’s 47.5m series, and her design is concentrated on creating a calm and relaxing environment with a bright interior. Turkish designer Ilkay Dovan has laced the interior with white and gold material for a stunning finish, and the yacht’s plentiful entertainment includes a movie area adjoined to a large beach club.

Elsewhere, Thompson Westwood & White will be exhibiting its for charter yacht Blu 470. Built by Dutch yard Feadship in 1990, the 50-metre Blu 470 underwent a refit in 2014 and is ideal for those seeking adventure on the ocean. To provide thrills for her 10 guests, Blu 470 is complete with an assortment of toys to take to the water, including a Tiwal sailing boat and 2 Yamaha jet skis.

Other notable yachts being showcased at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival are Turquoise’s 47m ROE and a 48 metre Baglietto T Line. ROE, formerly Razan, was delivered by the Turkish shipyard in 2017, her sharp profile having been designed by H2 Yacht Design. The 47m motor yacht makes the most of multifunctional spaces to fuse luxury with activity, and her sundeck includes a spa pool and lounge bar.

Cannes Yachting Festival promises to live up to its stellar reputation once again this year, and will be plenty of high-profile attractions flooding the Port against the backdrop of the Cannes’ glitz and glamour.