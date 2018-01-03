M/Y Step One with Y.CO

The 55-metre M/Y Step One marks another end of year glory for Y.CO, with Camper & Nicholson introducing the buyer to their dream boat. From the dazzling Tim Heywood naval architecture to the credible production of a dutch Amels build. Since her delivery in 2012 she boasts a Limited Editions 180 model with an alluring Laura Sessa interior of soft neutral tones and unique maple wood. For 11 guests to enjoy, she is a heavenly sanctuary ready for the ocean.

M/Y ONENESS with Camper & Nicholsons

Across any archipelago, ONENESS makes her presence known. At 45.70-metres, this motor yacht design by Nuvolari Lenard proves a 2009 birth can indeed retain the luxe appeal and character as a superyacht home. Accommodation is for up to 12 guests in five staterooms, with a real focus on the outdoors. Think vast sun-deck space and innovative technology-just a few onboard highlights. Camper & Nicholsons were thrilled to announce the sale, pushing Palmer Johnson to the forefront as her reputable builder.

M/Y Maximus with Fraser Yachts

Moonen Shipyard's M/Y Maximus, previously M/Y Darsea, oozes elegance, so it's no surprise Fraser Yachts delivered her 30m quarters to new owners. Her seller was represented by Maarten Ten Holter, and her buyer by Rytis Babravicius of Camper & Nicholsons. The vessel retained her immaculate condition having been launched in 2008 as the first in the custom Moonen 97 displacement cruiser series. Her bold lines designed by René van der Velden and a characteristically open interior from Art-Line will delight new owners and guests across 4 staterooms for a memorable ocean traverse.

M/Y Ulysses with Fraser Yachts

Benetti's 56.01m Ulysses is known globally as one of the most impressive ocean homes. Boasting onboard entertainment and leisure, highlights include a jacuzzi, sauna, gym equipment to a wide range of water-toys for any azure adventure. Accommodating 12 guests in 6 beautifully furnished staterooms, her pop-up projector screen is the ultimate sundeck experience. Throw in an exceptionally classic interior, she transcends her guests into luxury and comfort.

S/Y TWO with Northrop & Johnson

In partnership with DeCaro Yacht Auctions International, S/Y TWO was offered for sale at an absolute auction in Fort Lauderdale, December 2017. The 24.99-metre sailing yacht stole the limelight as one of the second hulls of the Alia 82 series. Remaining in almost new condition. “We finally found a way to induce urgency in yacht sales,” said Northrop & Johnson Sales Broker Hank Halsted. “It was an extremely successful auction and an absolute thrill to experience. We hope more owners will consider this opportunity moving forward.”

M/Y Oasis with Y.CO

Launched by Lurssen in 2006, the 59.4m Oasis has been maintained to pristine standards, boasting a highly successful charter history, that makes her a bright contender for her superyacht owner. Gary Wright and Will Christie of Y.CO represented the seller parting with an ocean home sporting a Glade Johnson design, a major refit in 2012, and opulence for 12 guests to relish in ocean indulgence. Being a Lurssen classic, her timeless appeal is irrevocably it's best and brightest pull-factor.

S/Y Naiade with Fraser Yachts

Nautor's Swan sailing yacht Naiade, built in 2003, graced waters again with a later refit in 2016. Her 34.34-metre silhouette made her a stunning contender on the brokerage portfolio for Fraser, and with Simon Turner from Northrop & Johnson Spain representing the buyer, 8 of the new owner's guests can enjoy her elegant stature offering a quintessential classic sailing experience, with the luxury additions to match.

M/Y Nita K by Merle Wood & Associates

Nita K, the latest in-house sale by John Cohen at Merle Wood & Associates has excitingly made its way to new owners. Built by US professionals at the credible Delta Marine, she offers grand traditionalism and an in-house design to match. She marks a unique period for the yard, as Nita K belongs to a 124’ tri-deck series which offer elegant, visually alluring models that have proved to be timeless. Her extensive refit in 2014 with an interior by Ardeo Design is a welcomed update to her classic 37.8m grandeur.

M/Y Andiamo with Y.CO

UK Broker Y.CO has sold the 36.58-metre M/Y Andiamo. Part of the hugely successful Benetti classic series, her extensive refit in 2016 took her to new heights as a brokerage contender. Her new hull repaint, soft delicate furnishings, new windlasses, audio-visual systems and LED lighting are just a few of her cutting-edge updates. Now, ready to greet 12 guests to her quarters, she invites her owner to views in her180 degree master suite, as well as private study. Elsewhere? Plentiful deck space, panoramic view jacuzzi and al-fresco bar to unwind and replenish.