As a mark of the tradition which has made the Pershing 115’ a timeless model, hull number 10 is characterized by sinuous, but decisive external lines as the result of a collaboration between the architect Fulvio De Simoni, AYTD - Advanced Yacht Technology & Design - and the team of engineers and designers of the Ferretti Group.

“The launching of hull number 10 of the fleet flagship is for all of us a reason for great pride and it confirms the ability of the brand to make more and more unique and strongly avant-garde products,” explains Nada Serafini, Sales Manager EMEA of Pershing. “A boat that is tailor-made for the ship owner, the perfect expression of the values that distinguish the brand, namely, innovation, comfort, performance, design and class, with a spirit that is always oriented towards the future and the next challenge.”

Among the technological innovations it is worth mentioning in particular the highly innovative on board entertainment and domotics system, which can manage the audio, video and lighting systems directly from connected Apple devices – such as the iPad and the iPhone – and makes it possible to monitor the utilities and the systems on board.

The tenth Pershing 115’ is a unique yacht of its own kind and has a layout with four cabins (an Owner's suite and three guest cabins), which can host a total of ten people, as well as three crew cabins with five beds. A distinctive feature of every Pershing 115’ is the personalisation that contributes to making the flagship of the fleet a unique product, varying from one model to another and which can be customized according to the Owner’s needs.

The peculiarity of this model is the elegance that distinguishes its interior design, characterized by the essence of a texture with grey tones, which combines well with the classic metallic outdoor areas and the hull, creating continuity among the various areas of the yacht. Distinctive are also the numerous Alcantara™ fittings, with sandy and ecru tones, present in the roof, wall and door finishes, which makes the tenth Pershing 115’ a vessel with an extremely contemporary style.