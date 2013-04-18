Managing director of Singapore Yacht Events Andy Treadwell, said he was proud the event was achieving what it was asked to deliver at the beginning of the venture, “a yachting and boating event with all the vibrancy, quality and reputation of the world’s best marine shows”.

“We’ve more than doubled our on-water display again this year, with a world-class line-up of vessels, encompassing some incredible glamorous superyachts with all the on-board toys and tenders a billionaire could want, but also sporty runabouts, tenders and sailboats perfect for the first time buyer. There really is something for everyone,” he said.

That list includes; the magnificent 57.5m S/Y Twizzle, making her yacht show debut at the show, Kingship’s motor yacht Star, the beautiful classic sailing yacht Shamoun, motor yacht Sapphire and the 59.3m I Dynasty.

Loyal and new exhibitors include; Palmer Johnson, Simpson Marine, Sunseeker, SG Boating, Luxury Yachts, Princess – exhibiting eight beautiful boats, La Marca Marine, Grand Banks, YPI, Burgess, Northrop and Johnson, Premium Nautical, the hugely innovative Wider Yachts and many more.

Complementing the yachting lifestyle on display, the event is also showcasing luxury cars, fabulous property and fine art. Celebrity DJ Miles Slater from a world-famous nightclub Boujis in Hong Kong and London is arriving to wow the crowds this weekend, and live fashion shows from international resort-wear brands will run on Saturday afternoon.

With so much going on every day – industry conferences, a sumptuous gala dinner tonight at the W Singapore - Sentosa Cove and plenty of parties – the Singapore Yacht Show 2013 is shaping up to be the region’s premier lifestyle event this year. “That some of the world’s biggest brands now see our event as the ideal platform to market to Asia’s growing wealthy classes, is testament to the importance of this show to the international yachting industry,” Mr Treadwell said.

In his opening address to media and VIP guests at ONE°15 Marina Club this afternoon, Mr Treadwell reiterated the three main objectives of Singapore Yacht Show. Firstly, to find new business in a new market for the worldwide yachting and boating industry. Secondly, to introduce a whole new audience of increasingly wealthy people from right around Asia to the fun, the sport and the exhilaration of the yachting lifestyle.

Thirdly, the show aims to drive the significant economic impact that a growing yacht tourism and leisure marine industry will bring to Singapore and all of South East Asia, if it is properly supported, he said.

“In terms of the significance of the yacht show, and the quality of its exhibitors this year, there is little doubt that the Singapore Yacht Show is playing a very significant part in positioning Singapore as the South East Asia business hub for the international yachting and boating industry,” Mr Treadwell said.

Arthur Tay, chairman of ONE°15 Marina Club spoke of Singapore Yacht Show’s potential to become one of the city state's most important and strategic events, alongside the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

"Yacht shows of this calibre are vital to the continued development of Singapore as the regional hub for luxury yachting and a major destination for the very top end of business and leisure tourism. Through the Singapore Yacht Show’s promotions and marketing, the world’s most notable private vessels are exposed to the infrastructure and services Singapore has to offer. This in turn supports the marinas, brokers, service providers and individual employers of Singapore’s luxury marine industry," Mr Tay said.

Guest of honour, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, said he believes South East Asia has the makings of a great yachting industry, naming the region’s great weather, beautiful beaches and islands just some of the drawcards.

Mr Treadwell said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay’s recent investment in Wider Yachts demonstrated, “a true representative of the willingness of business leaders in the region to contribute to the development of the nascent yachting industry in Asia”.