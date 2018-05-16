The 35.5-metre yacht line made its first debut in May last year, and continues to charge forward with the third member now set to cruise the world and fourth only recently sold in Asia.

Her flowing exterior profile is the result of a Giorgio M. Cassetta design, while the interiors are the work of Benetti’s Interior Style Department, working jointly with design firm Radyca.

The Mexican owner of Botti contributed personally, from the overall style down to the selection of furnishings and materials. Light forms an integral part of the interior decor and floods into the spacious settings through big glazed surfaces, creating flawless communal spaces to relax and entertain; adorned with fine fabrics, wooden details in warm colours and soft lighting.

A large jacuzzi and personalised sun lounging pad act as the key areas on the open deck spaces, which offer dining and the chance to enjoy your chosen backdrops before moving to enjoy the Sun Deck for dusk. There is another personalised sun lounging pad in the stern, while sofas and a sun lounging pad in the bow give the outdoor area a convivial and enjoyable feel, even during navigation.

The Lower Deck has four guest cabins: two symmetrical VIP cabins with double beds, plus two guest cabins with twin (sliding) and pullman beds, accommodating up to 10 people with additional space for up to 7 crew.

The yacht has a remarkable range of over 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots, making “Botti” ideal for long stays on board in unparalleled comfort.