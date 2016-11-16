Marco Casali based the concept of the new explorer on Palumbo’s shipbuilding experience and heritage. The Columbus Tomahawk combines technical seakeeping ability and high-levels of comfort, mixed with a rugged adventure style with a bow based on the titular Native American battle axe.

The clean design of the explorer vessels combines the extraordinary spaces for guests, with high quality finishing and unique comfort, with an innovative layout and spacious interior. Created to span lengths of 40 metres to 100 metres, the Columbus Tomahawk is a full custom design which can satisfy the owner’s wishes on a new and exciting platform.

“Tomahawk is conceived as a yacht inside a ship, because of its comfort qualities,” explains Marco Casali, designer of Tomahawk. “The owner’s cabin (75sqm) lies at the bow with its forward-facing windows overlooking a 21 square metre private terrace with its sun bathing platform and Jacuzzi: a clear 180 degree view in total privacy.”

“The guest area in the lower deck is connected to the gym-spa area with windows overlooking the beach club. The guests and the owner may reach the beach area, the pool and the water directly without passing through the saloons. A unique dining area is hosted in the bow with an American bar and a cinema/karaoke space. The crew area is also larger than usual and focuses on the quality of the space.”

The vessel’s extra-large volumes can be seen on the beach club, which also gives way to a fully stocked tender bay with space for anything from up to two 12 metre tenders, four jet skis, a submarine or several motorcycles and sea toys.