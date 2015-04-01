Solandge

Having had the pleasure of stepping on board this custom 85.10m Lurssen-built superyacht in Monaco last summer, it’s position as part of the top charter yachts in the world is sealed due to it’s wide appeal to all charter guests. Solandge has infinite style, endless appeal, unwavering comfort and a long list of leisure elements which are perfect for entertaining, relaxing or having fun on the crystalline Mediterranean waters.

Ocean Paradise

Built by Benetti in 2013, Ocean Paradise stole the show during her grand debut at the Monaco Yacht Show and was touted as one of the Italian yard’s finest creations. Under the management of Y.CO, this ultra-stylish superyacht is perfectly matched for sophisticated cruising across the Mediterranean and boasts everything from Zen Garden interiors to an armada of enticing water toys.

Kismet

Another Lurssen Yacht on the list with Moran Yacht & Ship, this 68.15m motor yacht is a distinctive vessel with charm in droves. Designed by a passionate art collector, her dramatic exterior illustrates the masterpieces the owners have come to appreciate, while her interior layout is filled with social areas in which to entertain; from the Jacuzzi deck with its barbeque to the open-air bed with reading lights for evening lounging.

Mogambo

Launched by world renowned German shipyard Nobiskrug in 2012, the striking Reymond Langton exterior of Mogambo is immediately recognisable. The rugged, timeless exterior is matched perfectly by a sleek and calm exterior, accentuated by full height windows to full appreciate the view on a Mediterranean cruise this summer.

Astra

An Amels motor yacht through and through, her expert construction paired with the inspired Tim Heywood exterior styling and Laura Sessa interior makes for a formidable charter yacht. Astra is managed by Imperial Yachts, masters of the charter arts, and features incredible elements such as a Teppaniaki grill, a sundeck with Jacuzzi, bar and beach club with a steam room.

Martha Ann

Designed by Espen Oeino and, Martha Ann is a 70 metre motor yacht with the interior styling of Francois Zuretti and the heart of a true charter vessel. Martha Ann’s expert construction from Lurssen Yachts, mixed with the enviable design elements throughout, makes this IYC managed superyacht a true contender on the charter market this summer.

Polar Star

Another luxury vessel by Espen Oeino and Lurssen Yachts, Polar Star measures 64 metres and provides ample space for up to twelve guests in six cabin, as well as boasting a world-class crew of seventeen people. This one-of-a-kind expedition yacht provides a unique opportunity to charter guests due to the ability to explore the far reaches of the world in complete style and comfort.

Kokomo

Born in New Zealand, a true sailing hub, this pedigree sailing yacht features naval architecture and exterior styling by Dubois and an interior atmosphere created by Redman Whiteley Dixon. Kokomo was created by craftsmen with sailing in their DNA, and this is a charter vessel for those with the sea in their blood.

Victoria

Perini Navi, one of the world’s foremost sailing yacht builders, are the master craftsmen behind this 2004 43.40 metre high performance sailing yacht. First of their all-aluminium 43 range, Victoria is all about the performance, while lifestyle on board is surrounded by comfort, style and space filled with everything from state-of-the-art electronic systems to expertly crafted woodwork. A glorious charter yacht for cruising in the Mediterranean, available with SuperYachtsMonaco.

Broadwater

Having spent well over a year being rebuilt from bow to stern in 2008 and completely refit in 2014, this immaculately maintained Feadship - with selective owner's wine program on board - motor yacht holds Donald Starkey designs with influences of Patrick Knowles and De Voogt Naval Architects with expert management from Worth Avenue Yachts.

This is our opinion of the Top 10 Charter Yachts on the market this Summer. Of course, we can’t list them all or vouch for specific dates available; however we’ve compiled a short list to get you started on an exciting charter season.