Beguiling Lines

The silhouette created by Espen Oeino is distinctive from any direction, this pedigree-built superyacht has an imposing, yet graceful, modern profile and features exterior spaces to cater for every situation, wherever you are in the world.

This 95.2-metre Lürssen-built platform for adventure offers those on board unrivalled contemporary style within and endless amenities for up to 16 guests. A truly unforgettable superyacht, she is not only a Top 100 chart topper but a hot member of the charter market. Launched in 2014, she retains her contemporary glamour and character in every sense to this day, magnetising guests to her effervescent quarters to host an ocean voyage like no other.

A Blossoming Interior

Kismet dresses for every occasion; family charters, friends in the Med, a romantic escape to glistening waters of The Caribbean, all with the draping elegance of rich sultry textures and a warm and homely colour palette. Her 'Champagne & Caviar' theme bursts with grandiose, while her architecture illuminates an Art Deco-inspired era of sultry silhouettes.

Providing a platform for the owner to build on his previous iconic yacht, she is truly dashing. Her story is one of modern glamour and traditional flair beam throughout. Take her signature 3D Printed Jaguar bow ornament - just one eye-catching feature that is a talking point for her interior.

A step into her living quarters, one thing is plain. Her intoxicating marriage of black and gold are dramatic and inviting, spark immersive retreats for guests into her luxe corners perfect for marvelling her interior. Throw in a cosy fireplace, she boasts the splendid comfort of a home across 95-metres of luxury.

The First Choice in Charter

Available for charter with Moran Yacht & Ship, she boasts an exemplary vessel for frolicking the azure. Now, twelve guests can step on board superyacht Kismet to enjoy a charter experience with highlights reminiscent of a romantic novella.

Charter highlights include her mosaic tiled pool with an inset Jacuzzi on the upper foredeck where melting sunsets are met with ocean envelopment. Discover her helipad on the foredeck which excitingly doubles up as a basketball court, or her grand piano perfect for ending an evening with entertainment. Her club room meets cinema is just one dimension to hide away if the spa on the lower deck wasn't enough of an escape.