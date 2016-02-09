We take a look at the new level of superyachts being drawn to the docks of Yachts Miami Beach 2016 in our Top 5 Largest Yachts run-down before the doors open on 11th February.

Silver Fast

Silver Fast was one of the most unique yachts on display at the Monaco Yacht Show, and this sleek and stylish 77 metre superyacht has headed to the U.S. to showcase the abilities of the Australian yacht builder Silver Yachts.

Designed by Espen Oeino, this striking example of modern yacht design and engineering is the largest yacht at the Yachts Miami Beach 2016 show and a perfect example of the level of yachts on display this year.

Natita

Previously known as Dilbar, Natita was built by Oceanco in 2005 and features levels of luxury most can only imagine. At 66 metres this superyacht holds a giant cinema, cascading pool and vast exterior spaces which offer endless opportunities to entertain or relax with any setting acting as a backdrop given Natita’s proven and comfortable cruising.

Double Down

In 2010, Double Down emerged from the Codecasa shipyard in Italy. At 65 metres this sophisticated example of yachting lifestyle boasts regionally themed staterooms, gym and private cinema. With expansive flexible accommodation options, a spacious glass elevator through four levels, this yacht provides every amenity to ensure the highest standard of lifestyle on board.

11-11

The brand-new Benetti superyacht delivered only last month, is the Italian builder’s next step into larger yacht construction; bringing Italian elegance to new levels. This 63m motor yacht is elegance incarnate, and stands as one of Benetti’s finest examples of the builder’s design and construction expertise to date.

Characterised by elegant lines, a distinctive axe bow and various forms of the superyacht lifestyle such as an indulgent spa with steam and treatment room, a spacious main salon with a 12-seater dining area and enviable exterior spaces for any situation.

Carpe Diem

This 2011 superyacht was built by Trinity, a U.S. yacht builder with proven pedigree. This spacious 58.20m vessel will be showcasing her stark and beautifully designed exterior profile, dramatic interior and extremely spacious outdoor areas this week. This may be the fifth in a list of the largest, but is most certainly a must-see at the Yachts Miami Beach 2016 show.