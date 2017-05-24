Ona

At 110m, supeyacht Ona ranks at number 31 in the Top 100 largest superyachts in the world. A quintessential Lurssen-build, her grace and timelessness on the water is a testament to the shipyard and Exterior Design by Tim Heywood Design. Offering space for 47 crew members and up to 20 guests lucky enough to be invited on board; she's more than easy to spot in Port Hercules over this Grand Prix weekend.

Double Down

Available for both sale and for charter with TWW Yachts, Double Down may appear small photographed next to Ona, but at 65m is the perfect platform on which to spectate any event. After undergoing a recent refit in 2016, this Codecasa build is an elegant entertainer that's sure to make guests feel welcome when making use of her extensive outdoor space.

Faith

Formerly known as Project Vertigo, Faith is another Top 100 entry gracing the waters of Monaco this weekend. Launched just last year, she entered the largest yacht listings in 48th position in true Feadship style. Spotted at anchor just this week, it's more than likely she'll be there over the weekend of the Grand Prix. Her guests can tender into the city or perhaps just enjoy all this new superyacht has to offer whilst listening to the race from afar.

Dilbar

Standing at number 5 in the Top 100 largest superyachts in the world, 156m Dilbar has been spotted anchored out in Monaco in the days leading up to the Grand Prix. An impossible yacht not to spot, her exterior styling by styling by Espen Oeino and makes her the largest launch of 2015. She's also one of (an impressive) four Lurssen-built yachts inside the Top 10.

Quantum Blue

Yet another Top 100 yacht from the Lurssen shipyard, this 104m takes 38th place in the world's largest yacht rankings. At anchor this week in Monaco, Quantum Blue sits in the shadow of Dilbar, despite her size and stature dwarfing many other large superyachts. Together at sea they create a picture of some of the world's finest vessels in one of the world's most revered destinations.

