Natita

One of the largest yachts on display at the Yachts Miami Beach exhibition with Worth Avenue Yachts, Natita is an Oceanco yacht which was launched 2005 and features levels of luxury most can only imagine. Measuring 66 metres yacht offers potential owners everything from a giant cinema and palatial interior to the cascading pool and dining areas of Natita’s large external spaces.



Katya

Delta Marine has a proven record of delivering the finest examples of modern yacht building, and Katya is no exemption to the rule. Measuring 46 metres and on display with Florida Yachts International, this custom-built yacht is not only immaculately maintained, but ahead of its time in terms of design and interior styling.

Steel

Ocean Independence is presenting what is easily one of the most distinctive yachts on display at Yachts Miami Beach 2016 in the form of Steel. One of Pendennis’ most fascinating projects to date, Steel is one of our picks of the week thanks to her style and capability as well as holding one of the strongest individual identities on display. This is built for the lover of both exploration and unparalleled comfort.

Skyfall

While IYC will be presenting one of the largest yachts at the show in the form of Carpe Diem, we’re looking into an outstanding addition to their brokerage fleet on display - Skyfall. Launched in 2010 by U.S. builder Trinity Yachts, this superyacht not only holds everything the modern owner could possibly require, but fits perfectly into regions such as the Bahamas or venturing long distances to new cruising grounds.

Amitie

On display with Galati Yacht Sales, this beautiful Westport yacht is an ideal reflection of the high quality construction expertise of the U.S. yacht builder as well as their incredible attention to detail. Amitie was the most expensive and beautifully made 130’ yacht to leave Westport at the time of her creation, and she has held up since 2008 in grand fashion.

Star

Kingship were a fond favourite of the world yachting press when Star emerged in 2012, and with her beautifully eccentric Vripack design merging high-grade Chinese construction with idyllic luxury, it’s easy to see why. Available for inspection through Camper & Nicholsons, the 41 metre Star is absolutely a must-see for the owner who appreciates quality.



This list covers just a few of the incredible yachts on display this week. So, get in touch let us know if we've missed a particularly show-stopping yacht or if you find a hidden gem while we continue to look into the new and improved show.