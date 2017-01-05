Winter Season

We're at the dawn of a brand-new year, so there's still time to check out some of the world's best destinations for the Winter Season, or at least make big plans for the close of 2017.

At the heart of the Caribbean in the British Virgin Islands

Located in the pristine turquoise waters of the Caribbean is the British Virgin Islands, boasting an array of exciting water-sports, tropical temperatures and untouched landscapes. Discover the North Sound region of Virgin Gorda offering the luxurious facilities of Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Marina suited for superyachts with berths up to 91m. Discover world renowned dive spots such as the Wreck of the Rhone or venture to a host of nearby islands. Surf the waves of Cane Garden Bay home to Tortola, kite surf in Jost Van Dyke or relax and rejuvenate on Scrub Island. Enjoy a private island experience on Eustatia Island, where you and your guests can experience ultimate adrenalin taking Amphibious Cars for a spin as it glides through water and spins on land.

A tropical oasis in Antigua, Caribbean.

A member of the Leeward Islands, Antigua is a spectacular tropical hideaway teeming white powder beaches, turquoise waters and an array of lavish resorts. Lying east of the Virgin Islands and north of Barbados, Antigua is the perfect destination to begin an exploration of the breath-taking Leeward Island group. From its charming harbour towns and fishing villages to its protective coral reefs, whether you’re looking to dive, snorkel or simply relax, the all year tropical temperatures of Antigua make it simply ideal. The capital city of St.John’s is a lively town bursting with a vibrant social scene of premier restaurants serving delicious island cuisine, encompassing the charm and spirit of Antigua.

An explosion of colour in the Bahamas

The Bahamas are globally known as one of the premium luxury yacht charter destinations, epitomising the tropical island paradise of the largest barrier reefs, white sand beaches and abundane of luxury resorts. Discover The Abacos offering 120-mile–long chain of panoramic beauty, charming colonial towns and an array of delicious local cuisine, or the capital Nassau offering a utopia of crisp blue water, pulsating nightlife with all the allure of a big city in a tropical setting. Whether you are looking to explore Grand Bahama Island’s historical splendour,or the ecological wonders of the Exumas archipelago, The Bahamas state of the art Marinas and rich cultural heritage makes it the perfect winter escape into island paradise.

Summer Season

In a matter of months, the sun will once again soak the Mediterranean and open up some amazing new opportunities to new worlds in Asia and beyond. Here are just some of the exciting opportunities awaiting you this year.

The Adriatic jewel of Montenegro

A dramatic backdrop of mountainous terrain dots the ancient fortress towns of Montenegro, steeped in historical wonder and stretches of scenic beaches. The Porto Montenegro Marina located in the beautiful UNESCO Bay of Kotor, combines a spectacular destination with a world-class marina village offering berths for yachts 12 – 180m resting on the Adriatic sea. Appealing to adventurers, Montenegro offers an abundance of watersports at Ulcinj Beach from kitesurfing to scuba diving, whilst global attractions such as Tara Canyon, the second deepest canyon in the world, offers miles of awe-inspiring views. From the cobbled streets of Budva old town to the mimosa trees that line Hegev Novi, the eastern charm of Montenegro is alive in the summer season, with 30°C days of endless sunshine.

The glittering hub of Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona gently sits along the Mediterranean coastline as one of the most up and coming charter destinations in Europe. Departing from Barcelona offers an array of sunny beaches, historical treasures and a cultural hotspot that combines life on the water with cosmopolitan living. OneOcean Port Vell and Vilanova Grand Marina in Barcelona are designed exclusively for Superyachts, creating ideal home-ports with a protected harbour of calm wàters right in the hub of authentic local culture with natural surroundings such as the Natural Park of Garraf, mouthwatering Catalan cuisine and stunning the architecture of Antoni Gaudi right on its doorstep. Visit in the summer months to enjoy the lively atmosphere Barcelona has to offer, right in the heart of the Mediterranean.

A sensory escape in Thailand,

With a myriad of islands, hidden coves and untouched beaches, Phuket itself has a thriving yachting scene, several superyacht marinas, as well as luxurious spas and resorts. The Gulf coast of Thailand’s enchanting corners of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan make the perfect summer escape whilst the Southeast of Phucket brings you the Phi Phi islands, stunning anchorages and a coastline dotted with stunning beaches at the heart of fragrant local cuisine. Whether you choose to relax in glorious isolation, swim the dazzling coral reefs or soak up the dramatic island landscapes at a private beach dinner, Thailand’s untrodden islands full of rustic charm make it the ultimate Charter destination.