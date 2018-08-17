The Transformative Power of Atlante

Externally, Atlante cuts an impressive figure, her dark colour scheme giving her a striking contrast to the abundance of lighter coloured hulls in the industry. Her exterior lines, drawn by Nuvolari & Lenard, are strong and unrelenting; the style is strikingly similar to that of military vessels, however, her dark tinted windows hide the beauty that lies within.

With such an aggressive and masculine profile, her interiors are expected to be similar to the set of a James Bond film. From the minute guests step onboard through the beach club and ascend the stunning staircase encased in carnico marble to the large expanse of the aft deck, they are welcomed with luxurious and masculine tones throughout.

Interior designers Patrick Gilles and Dorothée Boissier were very hands-on with the entire project and took from the owner’s personality and inspiration as to the overall vision of the interior. Atlante is quite unusual in its layout and atmosphere, as it has been so intimately personalised by the designers.

“It is a masculine and military concept with no compromise,” says Dorothée Boissier of Gilles & Boissier Studio. Throughout the vessel, guests will marvel at the wonder of dark smoked oak and earth colours which contrast with lighter fabrics and glossy metals and chromes to build this masculine atmosphere, not least to mention the plethora of veined marble that is used throughout the yacht, running along corridors and used for walls, doors, sinks, floors and even ceilings.

The interior areas have been described as transformative, as they shift from bright, uncluttered spaces during the day the light streams into the central areas from floor to ceiling windows.At night, they are transfigured into private, warm and convivial spots. Atlante’s changeable character is seen throughout the yacht, from her contrasting colour palette between dark woods and light marbles to her adaptable outdoor spaces such as the foredeck.

The innovative conversion of space on the foredeck of Atlante is displayed in the large dining table that is part of the deck and can be raised underneath for sitting and a portable cover for alfresco dining. The stark and uncluttered space of the foredeck which is devoid of gear is spacious enough for a three-tonne helicopter. When the table is raised and the crew have set the table with candles and mood lighting, it is transformed into an unparalleled spot for an unforgettable meal.

Atlante’s transformative powers lie primarily in the changes guests will observe from seeing her stark, militant exterior to the warm and welcoming charm of her interiors, and this, above all else, is due to her owner creating an incredibly personal superyacht on which to escape the day to day reality.