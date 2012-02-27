Attended by Superyachts.com, the UIM Award Giving Gala is an event which has already increased its added value year after year, welcoming 60 World Champions, representing 25 countries and honoured by over 400 VIP guests.

Special accolades, such as the UIM Environmental Award, Special Mentions and the ‘Stefano Casiraghi Memorial Trophy’ were awarded at the event.

“The UIM Awards Giving Gala has developed into a key appreciated UIM event,” states UIM President Raffaele Chiulli. “Our champions dream during the whole season to step up on the stage of the Salle des Etoiles in Monaco and our partners and guests are really pleased to honour all together the protagonists of our sport. It is a great effort for our Federation but the 2011 sport seasons couldn’t have a more prestigious closing event.”

Launched in 2009, the UIM Environmental Award was created to inspire and recognize excellence in innovation, development and application of environmentally friendly technologies. Award criteria specifications fall under the categories of Innovation, Significance, Practicality, Usability, Economic Feasibility and Environmental Benefit.

The Stefano Casiraghi Memorial Trophy is the honour annually awarded in recognition of special service to the sport and to who in their career have done something special in improving and developing power boating. A significant number of VIP guests, testimonials and top representatives from National Authorities.

The UIM is dedicated to increasing environmental awareness and standards, deploying its youth development program and is present in over 50 countries hosting 170 title motorboating events annually.