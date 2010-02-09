Charter Mirabella V Sailing Yacht

The magnificent Mirabella V is the largest single-mast yacht in the world. She offers unrivalled space for a sailing yacht, allowing guests to enjoy the romance of an elegant sailing yacht, with all the amenities of a large motor yacht.

Superyacht Mirabella V boasts an excellent crew to look ensure utter relaxation onboard. The 75m sailing yacht has an extensive list of toys including wave runners, tows, snorkelling gear, windsurfers, kayaks, an inflatable trampoline, two plunge pools on the fore deck and a sauna.

Mirabella V is available for a minimum three-day charter to Antigua, Green Island and Barbuda for US$60,000 per day plus expenses.

Charter Windrose Sailing Yacht

Windrose is a stunning 46m sailing yacht with classic hull and modern schooner rig, offering charter guests a relaxing and exhilarating experience.

The superyacht features sleek lines and a handcrafted interior designed by Dykstra & Partners. She offers a range of water toys and leisure activities.

Windrose is available for charter for EUR€31,250 plus expenses for a three-day Valentines break in Antigua and Barbuda.

Charter Sofico Motor Yacht

Sofico is a striking new 42.6m superyacht built by CRN Ancona in 2009. The luxury yacht’s sleek exterior is complemented by a pristine art deco interior.

Other highlights include a Technogym workout room, sauna, and fitness and wellness area, which can be transformed into a beach platform.

Sofico is available for charter in Capri for EUR€57,500 plus expenses, for a romantic three-day Valentines break.