With a lifestyle based on the best of the best, the price is no major motivator; but the yacht itself represents the very core of what owning a superyacht should entail. As you tender from your chosen marina to the yacht sat at anchor, the first-impression of St. David is that of intricately drawn lines, modern capabilities and a Winch Design style befitting of icon status.

It’s only when stepping on board does the gravity of your escape sink in. The world-class crew have the details in hand, and it’s your choice where to go, what to do and how to live on board. Take the 2008-built Benetti across the Mediterranean in search of undiscovered islands, coastal experiences and ocean excitement, or open the tender garage to unleash the arsenal of toys in your chosen cove.

Inside, space is another first-impression on offer as the volume of this 60-metre is deceptive of its size. Throughout the expertly styled interiors - refitted in 2017 - which can accommodate up to 12 guests and the external deck spaces which offer even more lifestyle appeal, this is an expansive superyacht built for enjoying the journey.

Now available for sale with West Nautical at an asking price of €22,500,000 following a €1,000,000 price reduction, St. David is a must-see superyacht for those looking to return to the Mediterranean with the Summer and experience a season on board like no other.