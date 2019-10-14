79.95m Excellence, Abeking & Rasmussen

Heading across the Atlantic after scooping two major awards at the Monaco Yacht Show is this outstanding unique creation, the fruit of a collaboration between Winch Design and Abeking & Rasmussen. Recognised by her reverse plumb bow and 6m high glass windows, Excellence has become an instant icon since her launch and will be the subject of many an admiring gaze in Fort Lauderdale.

72m Solo, Tankoa Yachts

Next up is the 72m Tankoa-built Solo, a picture of sophistication on the waters. Launched in 2018, Solo features an exterior design from Francesco Paszkowski and interiors by Margherita Casprini. 12 guests can be accommodated in the yacht’s 6 staterooms, with a theme of low lighting and monochrome palettes, while a private owner’s deck has direct access to the touch-and-go helipad. The multi award-winning Solo is currently listed for sale.

55m Vida, Heesen

Launched at the start of the year, Vida is among Heesen’s impressive fleet of recent launches that includes Erica and Masa. The 55m motor yacht boasts a powerful exterior penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, while the use of natural materials and a warm colour palette on the interior create a comfortable and sophisticated environment.

95m Madsummer, Lurssen

Another Top100 entry from German shipyard Lurssen, the 95m Madsummer was sold at the Fort Lauderdale back in 2015 and after a meticulous construction period was launched this year. She features a sleek yet voluminous exterior designed by Harrison Eidsgaard, with a glass protected pool and Jacuzzi. Her elegant interior can accommodate up to 20 guests, and has something for every mood, from a dedicated diving room to an integrated fireplace.

Elsewhere around FLIBS visitors will be treated to plenty of other gems, including the Amels and Damen exhibitions of 83m Here Comes The Sun and support vessel Joy Rider.