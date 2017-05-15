With superyachts such as Atlante, Lucky Me and Exuma leading the fleet; sailing yachts such as Principessa Vai Via, Dahlak and The Aquarius bringing exemplary style; and exhibitors from across the Italian marine sector bringing all forms of expertise, the Versilia Yachting Rendezvous was a true homage to the Italian yachting culture.

“It’s a good opportunity for Italy, being the largest producer for yachts around the world,” explains Lamberto Tacoli, the newly appointed CEO & Chairman of Perini Navi & Picchiotti and President of show creators Nautica Italiana. “Viareggio for sure is the base, there’s no town with facilities producing yachts every single day. May is a good window for the show and a good opportunity on top of the others for Italian brands inviting friends and competitors from outside Italy to present their products here.”

“I’m quite happy as it’s a huge success,” adds Michele Gavino, CEO of Baglietto, “the area is wonderful thinking about next year, one more year of work and we can do something really special. This could be a very important [show] for Viareggio, for the Italian industry, and the Italian boating industry.”

“This is an area where people are building things,” says Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Benetti. “It’s on the water and easy to convert into a show to not only see boats but also the way they are produced. This is the best of building, showing what we do and enjoying the life.”

“I didn’t know what to expect, I’m used to Monaco, Fr Lauderdale and Miami but we’ve had a front row seat seeing this change I think it’s actually quite a good effort and a good platform to build upon,” comments Captain Jeffrey Foerster of M/Y Skyler.

“The place is just beautiful,” says Stefano de Vivo, CCO of CRN & Ferretti Group, “there’s Florence close by and Forte dei Marmi, it’s a natural destination to come to for a boat show. In May we don’t really have a boat show, so this is good for clients thinking for boats for not only this summer but next summer and to place their order.”

Created by Nautica Italiana - with organisation by Fiera Milano with Distretto Tecnologico per la Nautica e la Portualità Toscana and support from the Municipality of Viareggio and the Tuscan Regional Authorities - the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous is a new event for the superyacht calendar and a promising new addition to the year.