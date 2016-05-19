In 2010 WIDER Founder & CEO Tilli Antonelli, together with designer Fulvio De Simoni, set out to create something completely different. That project would eventually become the WIDER 150, a 47 metre superyacht which combines genuine innovation in terms of layout, style, propulsion and comfort.



Layout

By placing the extremely efficient propulsion systems, batteries and technical spaces in the bow, WIDER has opened up a huge amount of space below deck, allowing her designers to continue the trend across the yacht.



Entering into the full-beam skylounge, guests are met by an open, airy and Italian contemporary style with bar, entertainment area and loose furniture for flexibility. This space features a sliding glass door on both port & starboard, allowing those on board to step out onto the "wings" which extend over the water, creating a sense of intimacy with the ocean as well as a beautiful design feature to the exterior profile.

Another example of ingenuity in layout can be found in the huge Owner’s Apartment. The 75sqm open space presents both office and accommodation with sliding partition to keep the two separate. The Owner’s apartment also features a hidden folding platform which extends 90 degrees over the water before a teak deck emerges and raises flush to the floor, all at the press of a button.



“She feels a lot bigger than she really is, we have a lot more volume inside compared to competitors of the same size.” explains Tilli Antonelli. “In terms of functionality, the wings give her a uniquely beautiful, rounded profile but additionally a lot more volume. This means more space while maintaining the need for privacy and discreet crew access to all areas. This is one of our goals: beautiful design with functional benefits to the owner.”



Style

The beach club is something which encapsulates the essence of innovation on board. In garage mode, this space houses the effortlessly cool WIDER 32 rigid tender; however, when the side panels fold down, and the transom lifts, the WIDER 32 exits to open up a 90sqm beach club with 10m private pool protected from sun and sea life.



“If an owner wants to be on board for a long leg, he has the comfort of navigation.” adds Antonelli. “If he wants to stop in a nice bay, they have plenty of space to live, [it is] unexpected and genuinely unique on this size of yacht. Especially when you drop the anchor and open the beach club, it’s truely something. Ninety square metres of beach club is a huge!.”

Expertly crafted Paola Lenti furniture characterises outdoor spaces, especially on the Sundeck which offers a Teppanyaki grill, bar, Jacuzzi, sun beds and enough space to entertain guests in surroundings ideal for everything from the Monaco Grand Prix to family gatherings.



Inside, her interior is light and in keeping with the cutting-edge style of WIDER 150 exterior. Zebrano wood creates a beach club feel underfoot, while detailing in Wengi highlights the imaginative use of bespoke furniture to create an elegant and clean space throughout. WIDER 150 is also able to accommodate guests in five cabins, which each offer an elegance consistent with the iconic skybridge and main saloon.



Comfort

For the WIDER 150, the unseen details create an ultimate experience on board. Too many to number, each tiny innovation has contributed to the first ever 100/100 for comfort and silence awarded by the RINA Comfort Class to a yacht.



Her contemporary exterior, lifestyle opportunities and self-sufficient nature has already attracted a naturally younger age of potential buyer, given the fact that technology and design is at the heart of her construction. WIDER 150 is perfect for the Mediterranean, and well-suited to owners searching for space, experience and comfort with a beautiful technological edge.