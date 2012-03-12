Taking place from the 29th March to 1st April 2012 at the award-winning marina and lifestyle destination, Royal Phuket Marina, PIMEX is set to attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world this month.

Leading exhibitors from the Superyacht Industry to power boat, sailing yacht, tender and dinghies will flock to the Royal Phuket Marina in order to capitalize on the regions potential for attracting concentrated crowds of the elite.

“The boat brands you see in Monaco, Cannes, and in Fort Lauderdale, you will find here at PIMEX. The number and diversity of brands is impressive, but more important is the quality of boats on display this year,” commented PIMEX Show Director, Andy Dowden.

“The largest boat on display this year is a 92-foot powerboat, and the smallest a little over 20-foot. And there is everything in between – different sizes, specifications, prices, power and sail. Whatever your boating needs, you will find something to suit at PIMEX,” added Dowden.

The Ferretti Group, together with local dealer Lee Marine, will be showing the 92-foot Pershing – the largest boat at PIMEX 2012 – as well as a number of other models. For the first time this year, the flagship Fairline Squadron 78 Custom – a first show in Asia – will be presented by Derani Yachts, and Sunseeker will be showing three luxury flybridge yachts – the Manhattan 73, 63 and 53.

Visitors to PIMEX 2011 came from over 15 countries, with a good number from outside of Asia. Russia was a big market in 2011 and is expected to be a growth market this year.

“We had a lot of positive feedback from last years exhibitors on the mix of visitor nationalities and the purchasing power of the Russian market. This year we have strategically targeted Russian visitors and are expecting an increase in this segment, together with our perennially strong visitor markets of Singapore, Hong Kong and expatriates in the region,” said Dowden.

To compliment the boat displays is a packed Exhibition Hall full of the latest gadgets, boating toys, marine and lifestyle products and services, as well as a selection of stunning villas available on the Island.