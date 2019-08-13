The Sanlorenzo SL102 Asymmetric is a groundbreaking design that is indicative of Sanlorenzo’s pioneering ambitions in the industry. A star of the show at last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, she appears to exhibit a signature Sanlorenzo exterior at first glance. However, on closer inspection it is revealed that each side is not the same as the other.

The goal of this yacht was to provide guests with more usable living areas on the main deck while simultaneously guaranteeing easy access for crew between the stern and the bow. This was achieved by rethinking traditional layouts to maximise yacht spaces. As for interiors, the Sanlorenzo SL102 Asymmetric is designed with Sanlorenzo’s ‘made-to-measure’ philosophy in mind. Indoor spaces have been uniquely tailored to suit the owner’s style - a mixture of oak and walnut woods exude sophistication.

Nick Stratton has said the following about the development: “A new yacht arriving is always an exciting day for all involved, and especially so in the case of the first SL102 Asymmetric. It’s wonderful to see the yacht in Asia and cruising the region.”

On the back of news of the SL102 Asymmetric’s Asian debut also comes the announcement of the new Sanlorenzo SL96 Asymmetric. This is a continuation of the Asymmetric concept - a concept which is the brainchild of Massimo Perotti, Chairman of Sanlorenzo. An asymmetric design allows 10sqm of surface space to be recovered and used in the interior; this is an approach that has never been tried before.

Following the arrival of the SL102 Asymmetric, another new Sanlorenzo arrival into Asia is expected, with a Sanlorenzo SX88 due in Singapore waters by Autumn 2019. Watch this space!