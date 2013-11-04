Sponsored by Bell Helicopters, Chateau D’esclans, Chambord, Bank of America, Claudette Bonville, Concord Marine Electronics, Hill Betts Nash, The Cove Eleuthera, the Islands of the Bahamas, Daucourt and Pantaenius, last night offered a real sense of sophistication to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Guests arrived on board Mi Sueno in true 15th century style with masks to celebrate the bal masqué. Walking upstairs, guests were provided with a cold glass of Chateau D’esclans Rose and a brief wine tasting session before the evening led guests to Chambord cocktails and discussion surrounding the yacht, the show and the evening next to a Bell helicopter.

With a recent string of successful sales and a very promising future, Worth Avenue Yachts celebrated in style while the positivity of the 54th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show provided guests with a good buzz to carry them through to the closing day.