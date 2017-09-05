BG

Feadship pedigree and flawless interior style, BG is a modern charter guest's dream thanks to the versatility of space, open design and flawless execution in construction. While BG may have been launched in 1990, the sophisticated exterior only hints at the expansive modern world within thanks to a refit in 2015. Available for charter with Burgess, this is an incredibly popular charter option and a perfect exploration partner for a journey across the Mediterranean.

R’eve Dor

Sanlorenzo launched the 46-metre Reve d’Or in 2011, and with ample space throughout to accommodate up to 10 guests in complete comfort - along with a highly skilled crew adding another dimension to the journey - this is one of the stand-out motor yachts set for display this week.

Riana

Last year, the 41-metre IYC central Riana stole the show with her classic take on modern sailing. A perfect platform for exploration and entertaining, Riana is a must-see at the show and a fantastic example of how to tackle Montenegro, Croatia and beyond in style.

Seagull II

Seagull II is an idyllic reflection of elegance underway, proving hugely popular on the charter market thanks to the innovative open spaces on board mixed with a rare sense of privacy. This 54 metre motor yacht was custom built in 1952 by a Croatian shipyard, and completely repurposed with charter in mind in 2009. An instantly recognisable boat and a fantastic East Mediterranean charter option.

Lord of the Seas

The 58 metre superyacht Lord of the Seas is the largest member of the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show, and a contemporarily styled charter yacht launched from 2012. Her large beam of 10 metres provides a huge amount of space on board while the ALFA Marine naval architecture provides complete comfort underway.

Ice Lady

The 43.3-metre world cruiser Ice Lady is a clear charter attraction given the world’s growing attraction to exploration. A rugged boat from 1959, Ice Lady was drawn by German Frers and reborn in 2012; making this a must-see at the Montenegrin display.

PIDA

Benetti’s iconic construction and Stefano Righini design will be on display in the form of the Classic 115’ Pida, a 35-metre motor yacht which offers comfort and cruising across the East Mediterranean. Launched in 2000, Pida underwent a masterful renewal in 2015 with flawless Zuretti interior and space for 10 guests.

Criss C

An American in Montenegro, the Christensen-built Criss C is an ideal charter example with classic style dating back to her launch in 1993, with a complete refit bringing her up to immaculate standards in 2010. Custom-built with charter in mind, Criss C hosts up to 10 guests in 5 staterooms in a beautiful Diana Yacht Design interior.

These are just some of the names on display at the MYBA Pop-up Show, with other East Med charter icons such as the 49.91m JoyMe, 43m Monte Carlo, 34m Blue Eyes, 33m Papa Joe, 39.7m Parvati, 41m Ladyship, 33m Lady Sunshine, 42.5m Daima, 41m Ladyship, 29m Lady Mura and more making up an exciting fleet.

A full schedule of activities this week includes yacht hops, future-focused industry seminars and helicopter tours of the picturesque Boka Bay. For more information on attending or visiting the show, or to find the full list of yachts on display, click here.