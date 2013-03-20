Kismet

The largest yacht at the 2013 Palm Beach Boat Show and a universally impressive superyacht, the 68m Kismet is on display this week with Moran Yacht & Ship. Kismet was built by Lürssen Yachts, one of the leading shipyards in the world, and stands as a remarkable example of marine engineering.

Available for sale and charter with Moran, Kismet sleeps 12 guests in six cabins and boasts a luxurious Reymond Langton Design.

Diamonds Are Forever

Launched by Benetti at the close of 2011, Diamonds Are Forever is a shining example of a motor yacht. Measuring 61m, this custom built superyacht was designed by Benetti combined with an ultra-luxurious interior design by Evan K. Marshall.

Diamonds Are Forever is available for sale through Worth Avenue Yachts and will be on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show from the 21st to the 24th of March.

Blind Date

Available for sale through IYC, the Trinity-built 49m superyacht Blind Date provides up to 12 guests accommodation in five lavish cabins surrounded by an unrivalled interior design by Patrick Knowles. One of the most distinctive yachts at the show, Blind Date is a sleek and contemporary superyacht which boasts cutting-edge technology and unrivalled cruising.

Remember When

On display with HMY Yachts, the 49m Remember When is a contemporary superyacht which was built in 2010 by Christensen. Her artfully conceived interior design was created by Carol Williamson & Associates and perfectly compliments the elegant modern exterior profile.

Star Sapphire

A distinctive one-of-a-kind yacht from the Bilgin Yachts shipyard, this custom design is a high-quality vessel measuring 35.66m and on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show through IYC.

Espresso III

Another yacht in the impressive Worth Avenue Yachts brokerage fleet, the 43m Espresso III was launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts and boasts a classic American styling and enviable interior design by Mimi Fritz and Dee Robinson.