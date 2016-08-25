With global brokerage brands (such as IYC, Y.CO, Burgess, Fraser Yachts, Camper & Nicholsons, Ocean Independence, Northrop & Johnson and Blue Water) bringing an estimated 92 brokers and rising, the yachting display of vessels already cruising the waters is already set to mark a significant second year.

Lord of the Seas

The 58 metre superyacht Lord of the Seas is a contemporarily styled charter yacht launched in 2012. Her large beam of 10 metres provides a huge amount of space on board while the ALFA Marine naval architecture provides complete comfort underway. The Altunbas-designed interior provides a sophisticated surrounding of rich woods and elegantly styled, Asian inspired furniture to complete the homely, peaceful and escapist atmosphere on board. Perfect for a relaxing voyage across the waters of Eastern Europe.

Seagull II

Seagull II is an idyllic reflection of elegance underway, with a classically styled exterior expertly brought up to the luxury standards of today. This 54 metre motor yacht was custom built in 1952 by the Croatian Uljanik Shipyard; however, in 2009 she was completely refitted by Waterline Ltd. and can now accommodate up to twelve guests in complete and distinguished luxury.

JoyMe

Phillip Zepter Yachts built the 49.91 metre JoyMe in 2011, an outstanding superyacht with a striking red and striped yellow hull, cutting-edge futuristic superstructure and graphics covering the lateral walkway. A matter of individual style on the outside, JoyMe is a revelation of on board living within. Large exterior areas provide the spaces for a yacht built to entertain larger numbers, while the interior continues the creative trend with wall graphics, art icon-inspired cabins carrying thematic styling throughout.

Reve d’Or

The 46 metre Reve d’Or superyacht made its way to the waters of Italy in 2011, and offers 10 guests on board complete comfort with a sophisticated Studio Massari interior. The third in the Sanlorenzo 46 Steel range, Reve d’Or is a vessel styled for absolute comfort and experience on board, with large exterior spaces and solid engineering for longer stays or crossings.

Daima

The 42.50m Daima yacht is a picture of Turkish elegance, with open sails driving the classically styled deep red hull through the water thanks to styling by Karatas Yacht Design and construction expertise by Arkin Pruva Yachts in 2009. Daima has won every race in the Bodrum Cup, and offers the chance for up to ten guests to cruise the water in both style and comfort.

Riana

The 41 metre Riana may have been launched in 2007, but her spirit echoes a more elegant time of sailing excellence. The lifestyle under sail is surrounded by every inch of luxury, whether you’re enjoying high winds of the Caribbean winter season for the thrill of the race, or floating off the coastal doldrums of the East Mediterranean for a summer escape. The exterior spaces on deck are unparalleled, offering the perfect chance to entertain, while her interior provides a rich and sophisticated style to retire in comfort.

Parvati

Custom built in 1975 by CRN, Parvati underwent a full refit in 2014 and today stands as a superyacht with a classic style and a perfect chance for 11 guests to take the ocean, surrounded by every comfort possible. This is a majorly updated superyacht which has benefitted from exquisite taste and commitment to keeping Parvati once of the most meticulously maintained yachts on the water.

These are just seven of the luxury yachts that will be welcoming guests on board throughout the MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show (September 2-4). Other names in the fleet include Novela, Lady Sunshine, Pida, Imagine, Serenity, Cloud’s, Blue Eyes, Kirke, Naseem, Rebecca V, Silver, Saladus, Annabell II and Golden Osprey.

With a constantly evolving list of yachts set to dock in Porto Montenegro, the second MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show is showcasing the best of sales and charter in Eastern Europe and already showing signs of growing success.

