They will be joined by England Rugby World Cup winners Lewis Moody MBE, Josh Lewsey MBE and Danny Grewcock MBE, polar explorer Alan Chambers MBE, and Royal Marines Wayne Hoyle and James Nightingale. This is a true test of physical and psychological endurance in conditions where temperatures dip to -50ºC.

With help, Y.CO can raise vital funds for two equally incredible charities. The Lewis Moody Foundation supports children with brain tumours and their families, and funds scientific research into treatment. The Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund provides a better quality of life to serving and retired Royal Marines and helps the most severely wounded return to civilian life.

The aim is to raise in excess of £250,000, to be divided equally between two chosen charities, and this challenge is Y.CO's effort to help those who really need it.

You can donate online or make a private donation by emailing the team ([email protected]). Visit the Headnorth website for more information.