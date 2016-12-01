Spain arrived on the radar for superyacht owners and industry players in 2016 as the infrastructure of superyacht marinas grew, taxation began to loosen and regional growth was exemplified by the sheer numbers of yachts in Spanish waters.

Nowhere was this better illustrated than when One Ocean Port Vell shared the stunning footage of the 162.5 metre superyacht Eclipse docking in the heart of Barcelona.

This news arrived as recently as November as the fully-equipped superyacht marina in Spain announced it’s official opening of Fisherman’s quay, seeing eight berths added to the marina and closing the entire construction phase of OneOcean Port Vell.

