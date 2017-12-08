By request of the client, Interior Designer Achille Salvagni, has created the masterpiece of a "light Japanese style” space, with a real ode to the ocean, paying homage to the very concept of seclusion at sea. “The original floor from Japan named Tatami is a surface that absorbs the noise” states Sara Maggi, Rossinavi Project Manager of Endeavour II, one that adds to the dampening stabilizer system by CMC Marine to create a sublime feeling of serenity on board.

The tranquil minimalism continues to the owners suite. Described as “very simple, very clean” a harmony of soft creams, dusty grey accents and lashings of gold marrying together to create a haven of relaxation. Refreshed with bespoke Achille Salvagni pieces; splashes of punchy pinks and contemporary silhouettes, offers a chic comfort for both owner and charter guest alike.

However, it’s earthly elegance is best evoked by a unique choice of materials. Take the use of synthetic teak chosen to remain pristine and durable “In 20 years this teak will look exactly the same.” states Sara Maggi. The vessel also draped in luxurious Cremo Bello marble is described as a “delicate but a beautiful effect.”

The real perk? Is her owner’s suite, a seamless-flow balcony offering an unrivalled connection to the ocean. Expansive windows are the staple feature inviting prime panoramic views of the azure while welcoming in the pouring pleasure of natural light. A step into her luxurious suites, the theme of tranquillity continues, with 4 guest cabins, two twins and two doubles that evoke every inch the zen-stricken comfort one could desire after a day of adventure.

A charterer's dream, Endeavor II is topped off by a passionate and creative chef, who shares his thoughts of functionality meeting design- (even in the galley!) as well as the gastronomic delights on offer for charter guests. "Some chefs are limited to what they know” states Chef Nicholas Kennedy. “I was trained in French cuisine, but any world cuisine required or dietary requirements are welcomed. Anything for the client” another impressive feature of the 50-metre charter spectacle tantalisingly alluring.

Powerful, pristine and distinguished by credible Italian craftsmanship, the 50-metre vessel’s 16-knot speed, cutting-edge water toys, and stylish interior showcases a dedication to perfection, and is now undoubtedly ready to take on the ocean.

Endeavour II is available for charter with Ocean Independence, and we look forward to bringing you more from her promising career on the water.