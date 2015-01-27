Theo Hooning On The Superyacht Builders Association
Created as a measure to protect the interests of the superyacht builders, as well as acting as a platform to bring these revered builders together, the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) joined us to discuss the large yacht builders elite on the eve of the Top 100 Forecast Launch.
Making the superyacht industry visible in order to protect it’s best interest against regulatory issues is no easy task; however, Theo Hooning fronts an organisation which has brought a tour de force of large yacht builders together to represent the needs of yacht builders, change regulation and carve a niche to set the industry apart from the commercial sector.
