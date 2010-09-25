Thierry Voisin Discusses Origins and Regulations
Superyachts.com sat down with Thierry Voisin to discuss the origins of the leading Nice based brokerage firm and the regulations surrounding the superyacht market.
Superyachts.com interviewed yachting industry veteran Thierry Voisin at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.
As a seasoned professional immersed in the world of yachting at an early age, Thierry Voisin has channelled his passion for yachting into a successful business. With his knowledge of the yachting coming from growing up in a family of shipyard owners, Voisin has over 35 years of professional experience in the industry.
When it comes to chartering or purchasing a yacht, Thierry Vosin has provided countless clients with direction and advice on yachting tax law in Europe. The well-respected firm of Thierry Voisin also offers Yacht sales or Yacht charter, Yacht management, Yacht services, new yacht construction, and Fiscal, customs and maritime assistance.