Superyachts.com interviewed yachting industry veteran Thierry Voisin at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.

As a seasoned professional immersed in the world of yachting at an early age, Thierry Voisin has channelled his passion for yachting into a successful business. With his knowledge of the yachting coming from growing up in a family of shipyard owners, Voisin has over 35 years of professional experience in the industry.

When it comes to chartering or purchasing a yacht, Thierry Vosin has provided countless clients with direction and advice on yachting tax law in Europe. The well-respected firm of Thierry Voisin also offers Yacht sales or Yacht charter, Yacht management, Yacht services, new yacht construction, and Fiscal, customs and maritime assistance.