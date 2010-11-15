World respected Dutch shipyard, Royal Huisman, constructed the 25m sailing yacht Volador in 1982 - built as the sister ship of Flyer, the yacht which went on to win the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1981/2.

In 2005, Volador underwent a major refit project which consisted of a complete renovation of her technical systems, interior and exterior equipment and rigging. When she emerged, this beautiful luxury sailing yacht was as good as new and fully equipped to take on journey.

Volador is a true Pedigree, commercially registered under MCA and stands as a fully equipped and expertly maintained superyacht. Able to comfortably accommodate 10 guests in five luxury cabins, Volador is the ideal charter vessel

Volador is currently available for viewing in Port Corbières, Marseille and, after a €150,000 reduction, is available through Thierry Voisin for the impressive new asking price of €750,000.