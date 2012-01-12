Fourteen months after signing the central agency, Thierry Voisin, founder of the brokerage firm, has proudly concluded the sale of the Leight Notika 33m M/Y Momentum with Oceanstyle Yachting.

Built in 2006 from a Bill Dixon design, Momentum accommodates up to nine guests in four cabins featuring a full beam main deck master cabin with a split level en suite Jacuzzi. She holds excellent deck space with a 60m2 flybridge alongside enticingly sleek lines.

An eye-catching, modern and spacious superyacht, Momentum reaches speeds of up to 25 knots making her an ideal yacht for cruising the Mediterranean in absolute comfort.

Commercially MCA classed, Momentum will be joining the Thierry Voisin charter fleet based in her new home port of Nice.