The only Akhir 135 superyacht currently available on the market, this high-performance yacht is an expert example of how tradition and innovation can blend perfectly to result in something new and exciting.

Built in 2009, Blink is still an ultra-modern vessel which offers an enviable, award-winning style and a high-quality Italian construction.

Featuring everything an more that one could ask of a yacht, including luxurious accommodation for up to 11 guests in 5 cabin; Blink is in impeccable condition and for sale at a fraction of her replacement cost.

Now available for sale with Thierry Voisin, Blink is listed at an asking price of €12,500,000.