Thierry Voisin Signs M/Y Ayouchka for Sale

By B. Roberts

Thierry Voisin has proudly announced the signing of the 29m Benetti motor yacht Ayouchka as a central agency for sale; available to view at the Cannes Yacht Show..

Built in 1975, this classic Benetti has undergone a multi-million euro refit over the last two years, bringing her up to an impeccable standard. This classic motor yacht presents herself as a true contemporary classic.

With a stunning 5 cabin layout which endears itself not only as a great family yacht but, also as a very attractive commercial prospect, able to accommodate 10 guests in true luxury. Ayouchka is also capable of maintaining comfort whilst travelling at a max speed of 12 knots.

Normally based in Palma, Ayouchka will be available for viewing with Thierry Voisin this week at the Cannes Yacht Show in Port Canto.

