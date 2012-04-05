The Hainan Rendezvous sold out three months before opening, and with leading members of the global Superyacht Industry lining up to showcase their examples of expert marine engineering alongside elite brands of the Luxury Industry; Sanya has been attracting an inundation of influential elite for the most important yachting event in Asia to date.

Widely considered to be the Chinese Riviera, Hainan Island, or more specifically Sanya, is already a booming hub for the influential luxury lifestyle. However, with the rapid development of the country’s luxury lifestyle, Hainan Island’s unique and peaceful climate will no doubt be undergoing a revolutionary transformation over the next few years as the Hainan Rendezvous evolves; bringing more and more superyachts to the region’s waters.

So what can we tell from the first day? Superyachts.com reporter-in-the-field Silvia Bollen is on the frontlines this week, talking to key members of the yachting industry and gathering a feeling for the 2012 Hainan Rendezvous.

When Silvia asked Roger Liang, Managing Director, whether the show could bolster the luxury yachting lifestyle in China, he commented, “I think yes, I think all indication says that yachting will be successful in China. I think people like it, I think China has a big cruising area and I think it will work very well with the entertainment aspect because the Chinese love entertaining. They need space and different environments to do their entertaining.”

“Let’s hope we all sell a lot of boats,” Roger adds. “I think everyone has a good chance.”

Not so long ago, Andy Chen, Chief Editor of Yachting Lifestyle, spoke to Superyachts.com and commented on the show’s bolstering effect on the region due to its ability to draw an influential crowd.

“It’s one of the best boat shows in China, attracting hundreds and thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of high quality potential yacht purchasers to the show,” adds Andy.

“They have to stay in hotels, pay for eating, luxury goods, and like any other, they usually also have the costs of their vacation. And for those visitors, there may also be a cost for a yacht.”

World leading exhibitors from the Superyacht Industry such as Azimut, Kingship, Perini Navi, YPI, ICON Yachts, CMN Yachts and Jongert have all announced their participation in the event amongst a wealth of other world renowned brands.