The stylish profile of the 52-metre (170 ft) Italian superyacht was penned by Officina Italiana Design, offering elegance and sophistication, while the Sanlorenzo Technical Department developed all technical aspects of innovation, offering cutting edge technology and classic superyacht design features.

Noteworthy design features onboard include a large pool on the main deck aft with a transparent bottom, which lets natural light fill the below beach club. The spacious beach club in question is exclusively accessible by three different opening terraces, one on each side of the yacht, serving as platforms with direct access to the sea to relax.

The same area can be quickly transformed into a garage with controlled flooding system for the storage of a tender up to 8 meters in length, with the adjoining space forward being designated as a customised gym for its new Owner.

The 52 Steel-125 is already under construction and will be delivered to its Owner in April 2018 following 15 months in the yard.