The 50 metre superyacht ‘MAKO’ makes a bold statement from the first impression, with an interior ideated by Baldwin Harris. The collaboration between the studios has created a coherent balance between the exterior, focusing on large areas of glass and entertaining spaces with the cool contemporary, and the relaxed interior blending seamlessly throughout.



The bold statement area of glass forwards provides a full height floor to ceiling outlook, flooding the space with light, and bringing the feel of the ocean on board.

The yacht has been developed with alternative layout options in mind; with either a full beam grand master cabin forward on main deck, taking advantage of the huge glazed areas or alternatively this space could be used as the main internal dining room, with the owner’s cabin moving up one deck, utilising a full private terrace area aft.



In both configurations, there is comfortable external dining for ten, with bar and concealed pantry and easy access down to the aft swim platform. This in turn affords access to a full beam beach club on the lower deck, which when the transom is fully deployed provides a great lounge area, with bar and changing facilities.

The remainder of the lower deck is configured with four guest cabins, each with double stacked windows, providing superb light and views. Crew accommodation runs forward and up to the main deck above.



The Bridge deck behind the wheelhouse can be configured with either saloon area or owners cabin. The aft deck space leading from here provides the option of further exterior dining, built in sun-pads surrounded by sociable lounge seating groups. There is further access to the sun deck, which in turn can be configured in an open format, with sheltered bar area, and separate day head, or as an enclosed space with gym, day head and changing facilities. In both layouts, the forward area of the sun deck encompasses large sun-pads and Jacuzzi.