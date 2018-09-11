The distinctive exterior has a sporty and adventurous look, highlighted by the low and sleek profile and the incredible glazed roof. The creative roof glazes over the upper saloon and slides back to reveal a viewing platform, with the ceiling glass running across the entirety of the aft of the superstructure.

Early drafts of the Komodo design began with glass skylines and moving glass roof panes, which was inspired by the high glass ceilings of the Natural History Museum and the curving shape of its iconic blue whale skeleton.

“It’s a modern take on the large ceilings of Victorian buildings, much like the Natural History Museum,” comments Rob Armstrong, creative director of ThirtyC. “We wanted to create something that would be a statement for a boat of this size and feature characteristics you would only find on a 70-metre plus superyacht, all the while maintaining a realistic lead time in build.”

The design of Komodo evolved from the central focus of the onboard experience and lifestyle and thereafter wrapping the yacht in an exterior suit of armour that is ready for exploration and adventure, in keeping with the jet-setting ambitions of younger generations. The name Komodo brings to mind tropical destinations and exotic holidays, which is exactly what Armstrong and fellow studio founder Alastair Fletcher had in mind when designing this concept.

“Komodo is ideally suited to exotic island cruising,” adds Armstrong. “Thanks to her size and easily manoeuvrable dimensions, more remote destinations immediately become more accessible. This doesn’t mean that her lean profile limits her accommodation. In fact, the volume is exceptional for a yacht of this size, and her characteristic glazed areas, open spaces, double-height saloon and natural light all bring the feeling of space and the outdoors into the interior.”

Onboard Komodo, guests can walk through one of many glass sliding doors along her 360-degree glass structure on the aft deck into an impressive double-height atrium. Here, guests will discover a large saloon and bar and when ascending the adjoining staircases will enter onto the mezzanine platform.

On this level, a lofty dining area has an impressive 2.4m of headroom. From here, Komodo’s signature viewing platform lies beyond yet more glass doors, where a large seating area and a sliding roof reveal the open sky for unfiltered and comfortable stargazing.

The private master cabin is located on the main deck, complete with dressing room, en-suite, large bedroom area and an outdoor Jacuzzi area with transformative sunbathing and canopy area. Below deck, there are four spacious double cabins for up to eight additional cabins as well as a gym and separate crew quarters and facilities.

Komodo is packed full of transforming spaces, from a double-to-twin bedroom to the large tender garage which can be adapted to carry anything from Jet Skis to a folding bi-plane. Offering customisation throughout, from her propulsion system to her interior decoration, Komodo is extensively adaptable to suit the owner’s lifestyle and requirements. She allows the ability to live life on board, however, and wherever, her owner sees fit.